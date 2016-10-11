版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Vertex Energy appoints Michael Sommer as manager of product sales development

Oct 11 Vertex Energy Inc :

* Vertex Energy, Inc announces the appointment of Michael Sommer as manager of product sales development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐