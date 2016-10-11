版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-HC2 portfolio company DBM Global Inc announces transactions

Oct 11 HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 portfolio company DBM Global Inc announces transactions designed to create comprehensive platform to design, build and manage structural building projects

* HC2 Holdings Inc- financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐