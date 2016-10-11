BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings subsidiary Zhengbao Yucai announces share issuance plan

Oct 11 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited subsidiary Zhengbao Yucai announces share issuance plan on china's new third board

* Hengbao Yucai will issue no more than 41,880,000 common shares

* Hengbao Yucai will issue no more than 41,880,000 common shares

* Total funds raised by share issuance are expected to be no more than RMB80.0 million ($11.9 million)