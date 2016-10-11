版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty North American expansion continues with signing of new agreement with Lowes Foods

Oct 11 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty North American expansion continues with signing of new agreement with U.S. Supermarket chain Lowes Foods

* Alliance Data Systems -BrandLoyalty will manage a promotional campaign in 75 Lowes Foods stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

