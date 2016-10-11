BRIEF-GE Electric to buy LM Wind Power for $1.65 bln

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 General Electric Co :
* GE plans to capture more wind with $1.65b acquisition of LM Wind Power a global designer and manufacturer of wind turbine blades
* General Electric Co - deal accretive in 2018
* General Electric Co- integration with alstom power is on track
* General Electric Co says following closing of deal, GE intends to operate LM Wind Power as a standalone unit within GE renewable energy
* General Electric Co- LM Wind Power will continue to be led by its existing management team and be headquartered in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.