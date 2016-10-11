版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Primo Water says it will pay Glacier reverse termination fee of $7.5 mln

Oct 11 Primo Water Corp

* If Glacier terminate merger agreement under certain circumstances, then it will pay Primo a termination fee equal to $7.5 million

* If Primo terminates merger agreement under certain circumstances, then it will pay Glacier reverse termination fee equal to $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

