BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812

Oct 11 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812 in children with ADHD

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc says study meets primary endpoint with statistically significant reduction in ADHD symptoms

* Plans to have an end-of-phase II meeting with U.S. FDA after which it will initiate Phase III clinical testing

* All SPN-812 doses tested in trial were well tolerated

* There were no serious adverse events or deaths in study

* With SPN-812 now proceeding towards Phase III clinical testing, co expects to have 2 product candidates in phase iii testing in 2017