BRIEF-Primoris Services says settled dispute on a project, received $38 mln in cash

Oct 11 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services -settled dispute on a project for which it was engaged in litigation, with exchange of general releases, has received $38 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

