公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Golden predator appoints Ms. Kathryn Johnson as CFO

Oct 11 Golden Predator Mining Corp :

* Golden predator appoints Ms. Kathryn Johnson as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

