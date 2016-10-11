版本:
BRIEF-Eshippers announces proposed share consolidation

Oct 11 Eshippers Management Ltd :

* Eshippers announces proposed share consolidation

* Eshippers management - co's issued and outstanding share capital on basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares

* Eshippers Management Ltd- company also intends to change its name and trading symbol in connection with proposed consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

