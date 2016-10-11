版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Atara Bio receives positive opinion from EMA on orphan drug designation for its CMV-CTL product candidate

Oct 11 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Bio receives positive opinion from EMA on orphan drug designation for allogeneic cytomegalovirus (CMV)-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL) for treatment of CMV infection in patients with impaired immune systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐