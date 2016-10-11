版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cymabay therapeutics announces newly issued U.S. patent for MBX-8025

Oct 11 Cymabay Therapeutics Inc

* Announces a newly issued U.S. patent for MBX-8025 for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

* Patent claims methods of treating NAFLD,NASH comprised of orally administering therapeutically effective amount of MBX-8025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

