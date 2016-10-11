版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Han Lin Gao reports 10 pct stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc as of Sept. 30

Oct 11 Fulgent Genetics Inc :

* Han Lin Gao reports 10 percent stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc as of Sept. 30 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2d9nVrl) Further company coverage:

