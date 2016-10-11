版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Norman Pessin reports 6.7 pct stake in Image Sensing Systems as of Oct 6

Oct 11 Image Sensing Systems Inc :

* Norman Pessin reports 6.7 percent stake in Image Sensing Systems Inc as of October 6 - sec filing

* Norman Pessin had previously reported a stake of 9 percent in Image Sensing Systems Inc as of August 24 Source text (bit.ly/2e2uCBD) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐