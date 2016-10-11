版本:
BRIEF-Cosi preparing for 363 sale process

Oct 11 Cosi Inc

* Cosi, Inc preparing for 363 sale process

* Cosi Inc - seeking qualified bidders who may have an interest in purchasing substantially all of its assets

* Cosi Inc - bidding procedures and sale schedule, which are pending approval of bankruptcy court, will be available on or about October 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

