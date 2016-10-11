版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Allete says Minnesota Power reaches 5-yr agreement to supply electricity to U.S. Steel through at least Dec. 2021

Oct 11 Allete Inc :

* Allete says Minnesota Power has reached a five-year agreement to supply electricity to U.S. Steel through at least December 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

