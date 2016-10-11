版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Private Equity, Venture Capital indices report September 2016 returns

Oct 11 Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index and Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index returned +0.19% and +2.86% in September, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

