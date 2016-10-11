版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-FCA Canada confirms that it has reached new tentative agreement with Unifor

Oct 11 FCA Canada:

* Confirms that it has reached a new tentative agreement with Unifor

* Since agreement is subject to Unifor member ratification, co cannot discuss specifics of the agreement pending vote by unifor members Source text (bit.ly/2dHUO13) Further company coverage:

