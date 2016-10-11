版本:
中国
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp reports Q3 silver and gold production

Oct 11 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Silver production in Q3, 2016 was 1,284,646 ounces (oz) and gold production was 14,364 oz

* Consolidated production is well on track to meet full year revised guidance of 5.5-6.0 million oz silver, 49,000-54,000 oz gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

