BRIEF-Digitalglobe to acquire Radiant Group for $140 mln in cash

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Digitalglobe Inc :
* Digitalglobe to acquire the Radiant Group, leading provider of advanced geospatial solutions to the U.S. Intelligence community
* Deal for $140 million in cash
* Digitalglobe Inc - deal $140 million in cash.
* Digitalglobe Inc - deal to be funded with cash on hand and drawings under existing revolving line of credit.
* Digitalglobe Inc - definitive agreement to acquire privately held Radiant Group, Inc from Aston Capital
* Digitalglobe Inc - reaffirm to completing share repurchase program
* Digitalglobe Inc - expected 2016 radiant revenue of approximately $100 million
* Digitalglobe Inc - deal is accretive to growth in revenue, ebitda, net income and other key financial metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.