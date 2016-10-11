版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers international acquires market leading building consultancy specialist

Oct 11 Colliers International Group Inc :

* Colliers international acquires market leading building consultancy specialist

* Details of transaction were not disclosed.

* Bought bollingbrook limited, a leading commercial building consultancy, quantity surveying and project management practices in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

