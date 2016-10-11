BRIEF-Canadian solar and EDF Energies Nouvelles to partner

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Canadian Solar Inc :
* Canadian solar and EDF Energies Nouvelles to partner and start construction of a 191.5 MWP solar energy project in Brazil
* Canadian Solar Inc - 191.5 MWP project is starting construction and expects to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2017
* Canadian Solar Inc - will supply modules for project from its new 360 MWP modules factory established in Brazil
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.