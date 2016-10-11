版本:
中国
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Mega Uranium changes its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP to MNP LLP

Oct 11 Mega Uranium Ltd :

* Changed its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP to MNP LLP

* Former auditor resigned effective October 7, 2016, at Mega's request

* Board of directors appointed successor auditor to fill resulting vacancy until close of next annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

