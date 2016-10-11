版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Positive preclinical data for Immunovaccine's malarial vaccine presented at 2016 World Vaccine Congress Europe

Oct 11 Immunovaccine Inc

* Positive preclinical data for Immunovaccine's depovax-based malarial vaccine presented at 2016 World Vaccine Congress Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐