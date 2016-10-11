版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate files for offering of up to $600 mln shares - SEC filing

Oct 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Files for offering of common stock of up to $600 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ebzd46) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐