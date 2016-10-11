BRIEF-Constellation Software makes final revised cash offer for Bond International Software

Oct 11 Constellation Software Inc

* Constellation Software Inc. ("constellation" or the "company") final revised cash offer for Bond International Software Plc ("Bond")

* Constellation Software Inc - final revised offer values existing ordinary share capital of Bond at approximately £51.0 million

* Constellation Software - co, parties acting in concert with co either own, or have received valid acceptances, in respect of total of 18.2 million Bond shares

* Constellation software-made revised cash offer for all issued share capital of Bond that CSI Group does not currently own, at £1.21 per ordinary share