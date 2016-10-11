BRIEF-Constellation Software makes final revised cash offer for Bond International Software

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Constellation Software Inc
* Constellation Software Inc. ("constellation" or the "company") final revised cash offer for Bond International Software Plc ("Bond")
* Constellation Software Inc - final revised offer values existing ordinary share capital of Bond at approximately £51.0 million
* Constellation Software - co, parties acting in concert with co either own, or have received valid acceptances, in respect of total of 18.2 million Bond shares
* Constellation software-made revised cash offer for all issued share capital of Bond that CSI Group does not currently own, at £1.21 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.