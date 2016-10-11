BRIEF-Intertain intends to complete debt financing transaction on or before Feb. 28, 2017

Oct 11 Intertain Group Ltd :

* Intertain announces receipt of final order approving its previously announced arrangement

* Intertain Group Ltd- intends to complete a debt financing transaction on or before February 28, 2017

* Intertain - continues work for intended admission of jackpotjoy shares to standard listing segment of official list of UK's financial conduct authority

* Intertain Group-talks with lenders under its existing credit facilities regarding potential amendments to these credit facilities are ongoing

* Intertain Group- in connection with previously announced assessment of debt financing,continues to assess market conditions, debt financing alternatives