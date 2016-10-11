版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc expects to return $13.5 bln to shareholders between Q4 2015 and 2019

Oct 11 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Yum! Brands details transformation plans to drive growth of Kfc, Pizza Hut And Taco Bell after china separation at annual investor conference today

* Yum! Brands Inc - reducing annual capital expenditures from about $500 million (2015 pro forma post-separation) to about 100 million (FYE 2019)

* Yum! Brands Inc - reducing G&A by a cumulative about $300 million by FYE 2019

* Yum! Brands Inc - now expects to return a total of $13.5 billion (including dividends) between Q4 2015 and 2019

* Yum! Brands Inc - Yum Brands will increase franchise restaurant ownership from 77% currently to 93% at time of separation of china business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

