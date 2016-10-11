BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc expects to return $13.5 bln to shareholders between Q4 2015 and 2019

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Yum! Brands Inc :
* Yum! Brands details transformation plans to drive growth of Kfc, Pizza Hut And Taco Bell after china separation at annual investor conference today
* Yum! Brands Inc - reducing annual capital expenditures from about $500 million (2015 pro forma post-separation) to about 100 million (FYE 2019)
* Yum! Brands Inc - reducing G&A by a cumulative about $300 million by FYE 2019
* Yum! Brands Inc - now expects to return a total of $13.5 billion (including dividends) between Q4 2015 and 2019
* Yum! Brands Inc - Yum Brands will increase franchise restaurant ownership from 77% currently to 93% at time of separation of china business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.