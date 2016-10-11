版本:
BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc says Yum China expects to begin trading as independent co beginning Nov. 1, 2016

Oct 11 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Yum! Brands Inc - Yum China expects to begin trading as independent co beginning Nov. 1, 2016, on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "YUMC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

