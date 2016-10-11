版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle renews satellite contract with Seabird Exploration

Oct 11 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle Entertainment renews satellite contract with Seabird Exploration Fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

