BRIEF-Syros announces approval of Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for blood test to identify cancer patients with proprietary biomarkers

Oct 11 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syros announces approval of investigational device exemption (IDE) for blood test to identify cancer patients with proprietary biomarkers

* Syros Pharmaceuticals-approval of IDE allows Co to expand phase 2 clinical trial to include newly diagnosed AML patients 60 years of age or older Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

