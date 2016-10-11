版本:
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-GE Energy Financial Services and Virginia Solar Group Commission Mimasaka Musashi Solar Project in Okayama Prefecture, Japan

Oct 11 General Electric Co

* Pacifico Energy K.K. - GE Energy Financial Services and Virginia Solar Group Commission Mimasaka Musashi Solar Project in Okayama Prefecture, Japan

* Pacifico Energy K.K.-GE Energy Financial Services,Virginia Solar Group invested in third project in Japan, Hosoe; scheduled to be operating in H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

