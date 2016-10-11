Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* U.S. FDA statement on St. Jude Medical Inc's ICD and CRT-D batteries
* Problems with batteries in St Jude's ICD, CRT-D batteries manufactured before May 2015 may cause them to run out earlier than expected
* St. Jude Medical has initiated a recall of the devices
* FDA continues to investigate allegations of cybersecurity vulnerabilities related to st. Jude medical cardiac devices, including Merlin@Home monitoring system
* "Strongly recommends that the Merlin@Home device be used" to monitor the battery for affected devices
* Benefits of continued patient monitoring, "life-saving therapy the devices provide greatly outweighs" potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.