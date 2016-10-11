版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair starts up its second air separation plant

Oct 11 Praxair Inc

* Praxair Inc - has started up its second air separation plant and is extending its pipeline system in Port of Antwerp

* Praxair Inc - has also started construction of additional oxygen and nitrogen pipeline extensions on east and west banks of port

* Praxair Inc - construction is expected to be finished by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

