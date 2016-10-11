BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles to update antilock braking system (ABS) modules
* issuing safety compliance recall for about 1,900 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles to inspect and, if necessary, replace headlamp assemblies
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles being recalled
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles
* vehicles affected by recall include certain 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, June 14, 2016 To Sept 23, 2016
* vehicles affected by recall also include certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly plant,feb. 9, 2015 to aug. 12, 2016
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles Source text - ford.to/2dIteUV Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.