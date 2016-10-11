BRIEF-Aetna and Merck sign a contract for Januvia and Janumet

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Aetna Inc
* Aetna and Merck sign a unique value-based contract for Januvia and Janumet
* Says Merck also agrees to collaborate on Aetnacare
* Says Aetnacare program will initially target patients with diabetes and hypertension in mid-Atlantic markets
* Says Merck's rebates on Januvia, Janumet to be based in part on products' contributions to helping commercial members with type 2 diabetes achieve treatment objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.