公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Premier Inc plans to settle October Class B unit exchange using combination of cash and Premier stock

Oct 11 Premier Inc

* Premier Inc. Plans to settle October Class B unit exchange using combination of cash and Premier stock

* Premier-Board authorized use of up to $100 million in cash to partially settle member-owner exchange of Class B common units of Premier Healthcare Alliance L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

