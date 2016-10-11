版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Eshippers management announces share consolidation

Oct 11 Eshippers Management Ltd :

* Announces share consolidation on basis of 1 post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

