版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Department of defense enter research agreement

Oct 11 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Paratek, U.S. Department of defense enter research agreement to study omadacycline against biodefense pathogens

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals - co will provide omadacycline and technical expertise to support Usamriid's conduct of pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐