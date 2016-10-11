版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-First National Financial comments on new mortgage rules

Oct 11 First National Financial Corp

* Says due to economics of new single family originations, they provide little if any earnings in year they are underwritten

* First national financial says any reduction in single family origination due to new rules will have little to no impact on co's 2016 or 2017 earnings

* Says "do not anticipate any material impact on our other originations and renewals as a result of new rules" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐