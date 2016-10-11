版本:
BRIEF-Biostar launches new product to treat effects of rhinitis and sinusitis

Oct 11 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says to launch a new product aimed at treating effects of rhinitis and sinusitis

* Says to launch new topical health product called "easy breathing" designed to treat rhinitis and sinusitis for sales in PRC in November

* Says do not anticipate any significant sales revenue in 2016 from sale of new topical health product

* Expects to sell about 400,000 units of new topical health product within next 2 years, which is expected to yield about $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

