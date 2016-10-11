BRIEF-Biostar launches new product to treat effects of rhinitis and sinusitis

Oct 11 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says to launch a new product aimed at treating effects of
rhinitis and sinusitis
* Says to launch new topical health product called "easy
breathing" designed to treat rhinitis and sinusitis for sales in
PRC in November
* Says do not anticipate any significant sales revenue in
2016 from sale of new topical health product
* Expects to sell about 400,000 units of new topical health
product within next 2 years, which is expected to yield about
$7.5 million
