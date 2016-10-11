BRIEF-China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III

Oct 11 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III

* China Biologic Products Inc - China Biologic expects to commence clinical trials for ATIII product in 2017 and complete trials in two years or longer

* China Biologic Products-unit Shandong Taibang Biological Products obtained approval from CFDA to begin human clinical trials on Human Antithrombin III