版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III

Oct 11 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III

* China Biologic Products Inc - China Biologic expects to commence clinical trials for ATIII product in 2017 and complete trials in two years or longer

* China Biologic Products-unit Shandong Taibang Biological Products obtained approval from CFDA to begin human clinical trials on Human Antithrombin III Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐