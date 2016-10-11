版本:
BRIEF-VBI Vaccines completes pre-IND meeting for its Glioblastoma Immunotherapy Candidate

Oct 11 VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines completes pre-ind meeting for its glioblastoma immunotherapy candidate

* VBI Vaccines Inc - VBI anticipates filing ind for VBI-1901 in first half of 2017

* VBI Vaccines Inc - FDA will consider a fast track designation for VBI-1901 at time of IND submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

