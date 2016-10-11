版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 says for acquired assets, co to get consideration of about $1.3 bln

Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 Partners - for acquired assets, co to get consideration of about $1.3 billion, including $1.1 billion in cash, issuance of 4.1 million newly issued units Source text: (bit.ly/2d4Ivy4) Further company coverage:

