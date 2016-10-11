版本:
2016年 10月 11日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-RMG Networks files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 mln - SEC Filing

Oct 11 Rmg Networks Holding Corp:

* RMG Networks Holding Corp files for stock shelf offering of up to $10 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dYrgLv) Further company coverage:

