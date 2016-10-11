版本:
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces three new independent directors

Oct 11 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo wild wings announces three new independent directors

* Appointment of Andre Fernandez, Hal Lawton and Harmit Singh to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

