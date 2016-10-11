BRIEF-Lockheed Martin and Cogen to build energy-from-waste plant in Wales

Oct 11 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin and Cogen to build energy-from-waste plant in Wales

* Construction is expected to begin in 2018, with operations starting in 2020

* In addition to Wales project, Lockheed Martin and Cogen will jointly pursue other similar projects

* Lockheed Martin -has signed a teaming agreement with Cogen limited to develop energy-from-waste projects in UK, starting with new plant in Cardiff, Wales