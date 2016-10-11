BRIEF-Lockheed Martin and Cogen to build energy-from-waste plant in Wales

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin and Cogen to build energy-from-waste plant in Wales
* Construction is expected to begin in 2018, with operations starting in 2020
* In addition to Wales project, Lockheed Martin and Cogen will jointly pursue other similar projects
* Lockheed Martin -has signed a teaming agreement with Cogen limited to develop energy-from-waste projects in UK, starting with new plant in Cardiff, Wales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.