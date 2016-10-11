版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Patheon NV says CFO Stuart Grant plans to retire in 2017

Oct 11 Patheon NV

* Executive vice president and chief financial officer, Stuart Grant, plans to retire in 2017

* Grant will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed

* Has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Grant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

