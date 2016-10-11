版本:
中国
2016年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Calvin Knowlton reports 8.1 pct stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare

Oct 11 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc

* Calvin Knowlton reports 8.1 percent stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc as of October 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

