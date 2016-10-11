BRIEF-Delcath Systems announces new clinical sites for FOCUS Phase 3 trial for ocular melanoma liver metastases

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Delcath Systems Inc
* Delcath Systems - 5 new clinical trial sites in U.S. have been activated in global FOCUS Phase 3 clinical trial for ocular melanoma liver metastases
* Currently, Delcath now has a total of 8 cancer centers in U.S. open for patient enrollment in FOCUS trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.