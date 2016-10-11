版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Delcath Systems announces new clinical sites for FOCUS Phase 3 trial for ocular melanoma liver metastases

Oct 11 Delcath Systems Inc

* Delcath Systems - 5 new clinical trial sites in U.S. have been activated in global FOCUS Phase 3 clinical trial for ocular melanoma liver metastases

* Currently, Delcath now has a total of 8 cancer centers in U.S. open for patient enrollment in FOCUS trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐